Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Reservation roster cannot be used as basis for selection process: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma held that the reservation roster is used only to define number of vacant posts for future recruitment.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtReservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us