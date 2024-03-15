Bommasandra metro station to be named after Taiwanese firm Delta

Bengaluru: The Bommasandra metro station on the Yellow Line will be named 'Delta Electronics-Bommasandra Metro Station' after the Taiwanese multinational company.
As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd on Thursday, the station will bear the company's name for 30 years.
Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd will contribute Rs 65 crore for the naming rights and has already paid Rs 10 crore, according to the BMRCL.
The tie-up is part of an innovative financing mechanism that the BMRCL has evolved to fund the construction of metro stations across Bengaluru.
Bommasandra will be the third station on the Yellow Line where the BMRCL has signed an MoU on the naming rights. The previous agreements were signed with Infosys Foundation for the Konnappana Agrahara metro station and Biocon Foundation for the Hebbagodi metro station.
BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao said: "We are extremely happy that Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd has come forward with their support for sustainable urban development and urban transport."
Delta Electronics president Benjamin Lin and managing director Niranjan Nayak said: "We are pleased to partner with the BMRCL for the construction of the metro station at Bommasandra on Hosur Road. This project will help ease traffic congestion by enabling greater use of public transportation."
Bommasandra will be the last station on the southern leg of the 19.15-km Yellow Line, which is expected to open by the end of this year.
