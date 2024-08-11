Book Brahma Lit Fest: 'Theatre born out of conflict between pleasure and education'

The last day of the Book Brahma Literature Festival (BBLF) on Sunday, journalist, writer and actor Ugama Srinivas conducted the session entitled 'The Confrontation of Contemporary and Theatre'.

Sripad Bhat, theatre director, on whether the director should aim to entertain or educate, said: “Theatre was born out of the conflict between pleasure and education." He added: “I took up a play written by Shantakavi written in the 1550s and also formulated a play from the works of Saadat Hassan Manto about communal violence. The contextualising and interplay of these two works is inevitable for contemporary theatre."

On whether Kannada theatre is facing a crisis of lack of literary works, K V Narayanaswamy, dramatist, poet and critic, explained how it isn’t necessarily a lack of material but the problem of fewer plays being produced, nevertheless the theatre scene is vibrant in Karnataka with around 200 theatre groups participating.