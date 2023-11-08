Book on hunter’s life now in Kannada

An English book by hunter Donald Anderson and author Joshua Mathew is being translated to Kannada. It details the life of Donald in Bengaluru. He is considered ‘India’s last colonial hunter’ and lived in the city from 1934 to 2014.
The translated book will be released at a book reading event at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, on November 11, at 4.30 pm. The original book is titled, ‘The Last White Hunter’. It has been translated as ‘Koneya Bili Betegaara’ by L G Meera and is published by Aakruti Books. It will be released by K Ullas Karanth, renowned zoologist and tiger expert.
Donald recollects memories of his father (writer and hunter Kenneth Anderson), his own expeditions in the forest, and how he turned from being a hunter to an environmentalist, says Guruprasad D N, founder of Aakruti Books. “It gives readers a peek into what the forests in and around Karnataka were like during Donald’s time. It also describes Bangalore from the 1930s and the changes the city underwent,” he adds.
The book is priced at Rs 395. It is available at Aakruti Books and will soon be available online.