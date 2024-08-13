Borewell machine operator murdered in Bengaluru; five arrested

Bengaluru: Police arrested five people for allegedly murdering the driver and operator of a borewell drilling machine in southeastern Bengaluru on Sunday.
Investigators arrested Sahadev Arya, 29; Sunil Navde, 20; Dinesh VK, 25; Alkesh Panse, 20; and Sanjay Kajde, 21. All five were from different parts of Madhya Pradesh and were working with Suresh, the deceased.
According to the police, Suresh, who hailed from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, has been in Bengaluru for the last three years engaging in borewell digging and operating the machine with a private company. He scolded the five, who worked with him, “over taste and quality of food that was cooked”.
“The suspects used a metal pipe to beat him,” a senior officer told DH. Police found Suresh’s body in a pool of blood at the site in AECS Layout, where the borewell drilling was taking place at around 11.30 pm.
“The deceased had injuries to his eye and the back of his head,” the officer said. “The suspects were caught while they were planning to travel to their hometown from different places in the city.” The officer said that the digging work at the site began Sunday morning after Suresh arrived with the machine.
The team was formed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima and the suspects were swiftly nabbed. A case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station under Section 101 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
