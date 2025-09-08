Boy's head slams into height barrier as he stands out of car's sunroof in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A boy's head slammed into a height barrier as he stood out of a car's sunroof. A video of the incident captured on the rear camera of a passing car has been widely shared on social media. </p>.<p>The incident occurred on Vidyaranyapura Road towards the GKVK campus at 1.09 pm on Saturday. </p>.<p>According to the Yelahanka traffic police, the condition of the boy is stable. </p>.<p>Social media expressed anger at the boy's parents and debated the safety of sunroof usage by children, especially in the city limits. </p>.Standing out of car's sunroof could soon attract fines, says Karnataka Police.<p>One user posted that the incident was a wake-up call for parents to be aware of the consequences of letting a child use the sunroof. </p>.<p>"Letting kids lean out of windows or stand up through the sunroof feels like fun in the moment but it can turn into tragedy in seconds. Please keep children inside the car and buckle up. It’s such a simple thing but it makes all the difference,” the user wrote. </p>.<p>A similar incident happened a few months ago when a child standing out of the sunroof was filmed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. </p>