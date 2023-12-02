Brigade Enterprises launches Rs 2,000 cr residential project on Bengaluru's Whitefield-Sarjapur Road

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Brigade Enterprises on Friday announced the launch of a 14-acre residential project on Whitefield-Sarjapur Road, which is expected to fetch revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.
The project titled Brigade Sanctuary will comprise 1,275 units with 1, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, across a development area of around 2 million square feet.
“There has been a notable surge in demand for premium residences in Bengaluru. The appeal of homes and community living has risen significantly, especially among millennials,” said Brigade Group Managing Director Pavitra Shankar.
Interestingly, the project will comprise over 80 per cent open spaces, a 32,000 square feet clubhouse and over 35 modern amenities catering to residents of all age groups. The completion date for the project is set for December, 2008, by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).