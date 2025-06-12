BSWML floats tender for Rs 3,724-crore work in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a major development, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) has floated tenders for establishing integrated solid waste management facilities on the city’s outskirts for processing and disposal of 5,500 tonnes of waste generated daily.</p>.<p>The work has been divided into two packages — meaning two firms will be entrusted with the responsibility of running these facilities.</p>.<p>As per the tender notification, zones such as Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, East and West will be part of the North package, while RR Nagar, Mahadevapura, South, and Bommanahalli have been brought under the South package.</p>.<p>The BSWML has estimated the cost of secondary collection and transportation at Rs 1,590 crore, while the cost of processing and disposal of waste is pegged at Rs 2,134 crore. Overall, the project is expected to cost Rs 3,724 crore per annum.</p>.BCCI Apex Council to discuss norms for IPL victory celebrations after Bengaluru stampede.<p>This is the third major tender floated by the BSWML in the last six months.</p>.<p>Recently, the entity invited bids for door-to-door collection and transportation of waste at an estimated cost of about Rs 540 crore per annum. This includes the induction of new auto tippers.</p>.<p>Separately, the BSWML has proposed to spend another Rs 150 crore per annum on managing construction debris. Its tendering process, however, raised questions as only one firm emerged the lowest bidder in all five contracts.</p>