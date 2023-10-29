BTM Layout to Banashankari: BMTC launches new metro feeder buses

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Saturday introduced two metro feeder buses connecting BTM Layout and Banashankari.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off two MF-21 routes that will connect the Kuvempu Nagar bus stand and Banashankari through Mahadeshwara Nagar, Madiwala Lake, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, Delmia Circle, and JP Nagar 6th Phase through 44 trips.
These buses will aid in the multi-modal commute of bus and metro users to and from the Jaya Prakash Nagar metro station, said Reddy, who added that the lack of a bus connection between BTM Layout and the metro station through these places is what prompted the introduction of these two metro feeder routes.
Our goal is to encourage more people to use the metro and the bus, so this route will help achieve that, similar to the metro feeder buses from KR Pura to Silk Board and other routes,” he said.
The BMTC is already running 121 metro feeder schedules on 30 routes from different metro stations, which complete a total of 1,874 trips in the city. The corporation will also be procuring 120 non-AC 9-metre midi electric buses, which will be put on some metro feeder routes.