<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) booked 5,458 cases for driving in the opposite direction on one-way roads during a special drive on January 21 and 22.</p>.<p>Such violations remain a major problem across the city, said Gopal M Byakod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South).</p>.<p>"Once one person drives wrong, others follow. This herd mentality must change. When you see someone break the law, they must be reprimanded, not followed," he said.</p>.<p>Of the 5,458 cases, 1,900 were in the south and 1,033 in the north zone.</p>.<p>Similar drives will continue until January 31, said Jayaprakash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North).</p>.<p><strong>School routes</strong></p>.BTP chalks out plans to decongest Bengaluru's ORR .<p>On January 23, the BTP also conducted a campaign against school vehicle drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol.</p>.<p>Of 5,110 school vehicle drivers checked, 26 were found under the influence.</p>.<p>These drivers will be prosecuted under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, and their driving licence will be suspended.</p>.<p>"Even though this may seem a small number, these drivers are responsible for transporting hundreds of children.</p>.<p>"Each bus carries 20-30 children; it is a major risk," DCP Byakod said.</p>