Burqa-clad woman harassed for roaming with Hindu man in Bengaluru; 1 arrested

The video posted by a user who goes by the handle @BefittingFacts, was shared on August 25 and quickly gained traction, with several users tagging the city police's handle, urging them to take strict action.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 07:08 IST

A Muslim woman was harassed for roaming with a Hindu man in Bengaluru.

In a video shared on social media, a burqa-clad woman can be seen being harassed and abused by a group of men. Along with abusive language being hurled, the woman was also asked to remove her burqa, in a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

The video posted by a user who goes by the handle @BefittingFacts, was shared on August 25 and quickly gained traction, with several users tagging the city police's handle, urging them to take strict action.

Along with the official handle of Bengaluru City Police, minister Priyank Kharge was also mentioned in the post, who currently serves as the Minister of State of IT & BT and Science & Technology in the newly formed Siddaramaiah cabinet.

Responding to the post, the official handle of the Bengaluru City Police said an FIR has been registered, while one accused has been arrested.

"Pertaining to this incident, FIR has been registered in CEN Police Station, East Division. One accused has also been arrested. Investigation is underway," the city police said.

(Published 28 August 2023, 07:08 IST)
