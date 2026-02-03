<p>Bengaluru: The busy streets of Malleswaram will soon come under a pay-and-park system. The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) has invited tenders to operate the roadside pay-and park system in Malleswaram.</p>.<p>In the first stage, seven roads, including Sampige Road and 8th Cross Road, will come under the system.</p>.<p>Senior BWCC officials stated that the area sees heavy footfall and haphazard parking has resulted in traffic issues. “Since it is a shopping hub, a large number of vehicles are parked every day,” said a senior official.</p>.<p>“Now, as there is no system, they are parked in a haphazard manner, causing problems to other commuters and even pedestrians,” the official added.</p>.<p>While the pay-and-park system could help address traffic problems, it will also act as a revenue source for the corporation. The BWCC aims for an annual revenue of at least Rs 3 crore from the system in Malleswaram.</p>.<p>The agency selected to operate the system will also have powers to tow away vehicles parked outside the designated slots.</p>.<p>However, towing charges cannot exceed Rs 650 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for three-wheelers and four-wheelers. Parking charges are capped at a maximum of Rs 30 per hour for four-wheelers and Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers. A day pass facility will be provided for those parking beyond five hours.</p>.<p>Traffic police in the area said the system could bring more discipline to the roads. “Now, we have to constantly keep a watch on vehicles parked on the roadside. Since the roads are not very wide, such vehicles cause traffic bottlenecks every now and then. With the system, if parking is limited to designated spots, traffic management will become easier,” one of the officers on duty said.</p>.<p>The agency will be responsible for marking the parking slots and will also install CCTV cameras at 200-metre intervals to monitor activity. The parking zones will have digital signboards showing the availability of parking slots and the prices.</p>.<p>The contract will be valid for three years, with a possible extension of two years.</p>.<p>Recently, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation announced a pay-and-park system on 23 roads in the CBD area, followed by Bengaluru North City Corporation and Bengaluru East City Corporation.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Roads identified</span></p>.<p>Sampige Road</p>.<p>18th Cross Road</p>.<p>15th Cross Road</p>.<p>11th Cross Road</p>.<p>8th Cross Road</p>.<p>4th Main Road</p>.<p>2nd Main Road</p>