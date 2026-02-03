Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Busy roads in Bengaluru's Malleswaram to come under pay-and-park system

In the first stage, seven roads, including Sampige Road and 8th Cross Road, will come under the system.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 20:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMalleswaram

Follow us on :

Follow Us