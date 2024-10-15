BWSSB asks all employees to attend Cauvery Stage V inauguration  

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to launch the fifth phase of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) in Mandya's Thorekadanahalli village on Wednesday.</p>.<p>To mark the occasion, the BWSSB has mandated the presence of all 4,500 officers and employees.</p>.<p>In a circular dated October 9, the chief administrative officer and secretary of the BWSSB instructed department heads to ensure staff attendance at the inaugural ceremony, happening approximately 100 km from Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru: BMRCL seeks govt permission to open Nagasandra-Madavara metro line.<p>A day's leave has been granted only for medical emergencies and other urgent reasons, according to the circular.</p>.<p><strong>Engineers surprised</strong></p>.<p>Some BWSSB engineers expressed surprise at the directive, noting that such a mandate is unprecedented.</p>.<p>"What is the point of requiring all officers and employees to attend the inauguration? Who will address complaints related to water supply and sanitation issues?" one engineer questioned.</p>.<p>A senior BWSSB official clarified that while the department issues such circulars, employees typically understand that attendance at launch events is not compulsory.</p>.<p>"This is a routine circular. There’s no need to overanalyse it. Some engineers will remain in Bengaluru to handle emergency complaints," the official stated.</p>