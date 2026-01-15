<p>The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has deployed AI-based smart pump monitoring and optimisation technology, 'IPUMPNET', across 78 pumping stations.</p>.<p>The new technology is expected to reduce energy consumption, generating annual savings of nearly Rs 40 crore.</p>.How a dosa breakfast turned into a security concern at Bengaluru airport.<p>"With this move, the BWSSB has become the first water supply utility in the world to adopt such advanced technology on this scale,” said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V.</p>.<p>'IPUMPNET' combines real-time sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and predictive diagnostics, according to a BWSSB statement.</p>.<p>“Unlike traditional methods, this system continuously monitors pump performance and detects hidden losses. It has already identified pumps consuming power above the set limits.</p>.<p>"The board has begun replacing low-efficiency pumps with high-efficiency models,” the statement said.</p>.<p>By preventing energy wastage, the BWSSB is ensuring financial savings and reducing carbon emissions.</p>.<p>"The BWSSB is committed to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance operations and improve service delivery for Bengaluru's citizens. 'IPUMPNET' gives us deeper scientific insight into our infrastructure, helping optimise energy use and ensure greater reliability in water supply. This initiative marks a transformative phase, setting a new benchmark for innovation in the water sector," Manohar added.</p>