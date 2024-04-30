BWSSB identifies 446 illegal sewage connections

In just a week, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has identified 446 illegal sewage connections in the city.
Officials, who inspected close to 528 houses and commercial establishments over the past week, found that 446 were letting out sewage into the BWSSB lines. Of these, the officials have regularised 221 connections by collecting the set fee. A notice has been served to the remaining 390 consumers.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said that letting out sewage into the BWSSB's lines without getting the required permission could result in health hazards.
"Such illegal connections could cause health hazards. Through this survey, our aim is to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure cleanliness in the city,” he said.
Earlier this month, Manohar had directed his officials to take up a survey to identify such illegal connections. Now, he has directed them to speed up the process and regularise as many connections as possible.
The BWSSB has given time till May 7 for consumers to get their illegal sewage connections regularised. After this, the BWSSB will serve notices and take legal action against consumers who fail to comply.
