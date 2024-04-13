BWSSB partners with apartment federation to sell water from STPs

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation to facilitate the sale of treated water produced in apartments.
Though the state government recently allowed the apartments to sell water treated from the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) on their premises to third-party buyers, there is a lack of facilitator companies to bring together all the stakeholders, the BWSSB opined.
“A lack of facilitators has made the process of selling difficult.
“Hence, the BWSSB will act as a link between these apartment complexes and buyers looking for treated water. Close to 1,200 MLD of treated water is available in the city. Though apartments reuse the water treated on their premises, a large portion of it is also let out to the drains and this is a waste of resources,” said BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V.
He added that by selling the excess treated water, the apartments can recover some money spent on the treatment of water and this will also improve the water security of the city since it reduces the dependency on Cauvery water and borewells.
In the first phase, the BWSSB will help the apartments with tankers to supply treated water to nearby establishments.
“In the long term, we want to map apartments to bulk buyers of treated water and lay a pipeline to help the consistent supply of treated water,” Manohar added.
(Published 12 April 2024, 21:07 IST)