BWSSB praised for water management strategy at global workshop 

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been receiving adulations for its effective water management strategy during the crisis in the city, with the latest recognition coming from participants at the UN Climate Change Innovation Workshop.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who attended the 5th systemic innovation workshop, provided insights into the board's water management initiatives during the crisis.
During his presentation, Manohar also encouraged innovators to analyse Bengaluru's water situation and develop ideas for enhanced management. "We urge all innovators to view Bengaluru's water management as a case study and propose more sustainable innovations," he said.
Published 20 May 2024, 20:25 IST