Bystander’s quick thinking leads to life-saving stroke treatment at Nimhans

Bengaluru: When a pedestrian collapsed by the roadside, a bystander noticed sudden weakness in his right hand, slight asymmetry in his face, and difficulty speaking – classic signs of a stroke. Recognising the urgency, the bystander immediately called an ambulance to rush the patient to Nimhans.
Dr. Girish B. Kulakarni, a professor at Nimhans who treated him, found a blockage in the blood supply to the left side of his brain. However, since the patient was alone, the exact time of the stroke was unknown, which, according to Dr. Kulakarni, typically plays a crucial role in determining treatment options.
Speaking to DH, he said, ‘Identification of any sudden onset of focal symptoms like difficulty speaking and weakness is vital. We were able to treat him because of the timely intervention by the bystander.’
He noted that stroke is the third most common cause of death worldwide. He added that three to five cases per 1,000 population are fatal.
‘Stroke can be prevented if diagnosed in the early stages of its onset. However, risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, smoking, and alcoholism, which can be avoided,’ he stated.
Furthermore, he emphasised that a healthy and balanced diet is paramount in preventing conditions such as stroke. However, for individuals who have experienced a stroke attack before, maintaining regular medication and avoiding risky behaviours play a significant role in preventing further attacks.
‘When a stroke occurs, anti-platelet drugs or anti-cholesterol drugs must be prescribed depending on the type of stroke - either ischemic or hemorrhagic. If a patient arrives within the golden hour, which is about 4-6 hours after the attack, clot buster drugs (IV thrombolysis) are advised to open up the blood vessels,’ he explained.
(Published 01 March 2024, 21:45 IST)