Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Cabbie bludgeoned to death by friends

The police identified the victim as Kaushik, a resident of Byatarayanapura. He was arrested in 2020 in a murder case. He was accused number 8 and was later released on bail. Since then, he had been working as a cab driver.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 19:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 19:55 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us