<p>Bengaluru: A taxi driver with a criminal history was allegedly murdered by his friends during a late-night party in Bapujinagar, West Bengaluru, early on Sunday.</p>.<p>The police believe the incident was the result of a personal dispute. </p>.<p>The police identified the victim as Kaushik, a resident of Byatarayanapura. He was arrested in 2020 in a murder case. He was accused number 8 and was later released on bail. Since then, he had been working as a cab driver.</p>.<p>Investigators said that Kaushik had been invited to a party by a group of friends. The gathering turned violent after an argument broke out. His friends allegedly bludgeoned him with a stone before fleeing.</p>.<p>The Byatarayanapura police went to the spot after being alerted about the incident and sent the body to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.</p>.<p>A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding suspects.</p>