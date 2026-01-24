<p>Bengaluru: A woman from East Bengaluru lost Rs 7.65 lakh to an impersonator after believing she was paying school fees.</p>.<p>The person claimed to be from the operations team of her online school.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old victim from JB Nagar said she is a student at Masai School, an online institution, where she pays her course fees in EMIs.</p>.<p>After paying EMIs for about 18 months, she received a call on November 25 from someone identifying himself as Gautam from the school’s operations team. He later contacted her on WhatsApp.</p>.Class VI student wins PM Modi’s heart with his sketch at Thiruvananthapuram rally.<p>"After talking to him, I transferred Rs 7,65,571 in different transactions between November 26 2025 and January 7," she stated in the FIR.</p>.<p>When she did not receive an official confirmation, she emailed the founders of the school and only then discovered the fraud. "I was told no one from Masai School contacted me. I request the police to take strict action," she said.</p>.<p>The East Cybercrime Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act. Investigation is underway.</p>