Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Caller posing as school staffer cheats student of Rs 7.65 lakh in Bengaluru

The 24-year-old victim from JB Nagar said she is a student at Masai School, an online institution, where she pays her course fees in EMIs.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 22:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 22:15 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimebengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us