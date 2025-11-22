Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Canara Marathon 2025 to unite runners from across Bengaluru

Organised by Canara Bank, the marathon will begin at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, promising a morning of energy, inclusivity, and healthy living.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 20:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 20:58 IST
Bengaluru newsMarathon

Follow us on :

Follow Us