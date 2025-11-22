<p>Bengaluru: The third edition of the Canara Marathon 2025 will take place in the city on Sunday. Participants from all walks of life will converge to celebrate the spirit of endurance and unity.</p>.<p>Organised by Canara Bank, the marathon will begin at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, promising a morning of energy, inclusivity, and healthy living.</p>.<p>Participants are advised to arrive on time for mandatory warm-up sessions and instructions. Hydration points, medical support, and volunteer marshals will be stationed along all routes to ensure safety and a smooth-running experience.</p>.Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery: How robbers planned, executed the heist and investigation so far.<p>Traffic diversions will be in effect on Vittal Mallya Road during early morning hours. Paid parking facilities are arranged at UB City Mall for participants and spectators</p>.<p>Residents and commuters are requested to plan travel accordingly and cheer on the runners. For more details, participants may visit https://www. canarabankmarathon.com/</p>.<p><strong>The race categories:</strong></p>.<p>10K Run: Flag-off at 5.45 am; entry from Gate No 7 via Vittal Mallya Road.</p>.<p><span class="bold">5K Run:</span> Flag-off at 6.45 am; entry from Gate No 10 via Vittal Mallya Road.</p>.<p><span class="bold">3K Run:</span> Flag-off at 8 am; entry from Gate No 10 via Vittal Mallya Road.</p>