Car found toppled on Bagalur flyover  

DHNS
A car was found toppled near the Bagalur flyover in north Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.
The accident came to light around 8 am. Yelahanka traffic police noted that by the time they got to the site, the two people who were supposedly inside the car had gone to the hospital as they had sustained minor injuries. When the police reached the hospital, they were told that the victims asked for a prescription for painkillers before being discharged.
Police have taken the broken car to the station. They are yet to identify the occupants of the car and ascertain how the accident occurred.
Bengaluru Traffic Police’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a traffic advisory at 9.04 am with a picture of the overturned car. Netizens were quick to point out the pending traffic violations registered against the car’s registration number.
One user, @MonkwhoguidedSe, wrote: "Someone get this driver Olympics medal for really long "signal" jumps!!! (sic)".