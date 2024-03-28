Cars to pay Rs 330 for using Bengaluru-Mysuru e-way; STRR charges up 14%

Bengaluru: Starting April 1, vehicle users will have to pay higher toll charges for using the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway, and the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).
The charges have gone up by 3 to 14 per cent as per the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and will remain in force until March 31, 2025. While the toll charges for the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway and National Highway 7 (Bengaluru-Hyderabad) have been increased by 3%, vehicles using the STRR will have to pay 14% more.
The steep hike comes less than six months after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began tolling the STRR’s 39.6-km Doddaballapur-Hoskote section on November 17, 2023.
Vilas P Brahmankar, the NHAI’s Bengaluru Regional Officer, told DH that the toll revision was an “annual, nationwide” exercise.
He added that toll charges on the STRR’s Dobbspet-Doddaballapur section (42 km) would be introduced sometime in April.
On March 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the STRR’s two stretches spanning 80 km. The Dobbspet-Doddaballapur stretch is open to the public but remains toll-free.
Brahmankar said tenders had been floated to select the contractor to collect the toll.
Bengaluru-Mysuru
Cars/vans/jeeps using the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the highway will pay Rs 170 for a single journey and Rs 255 for a return journey within 24 hours.
The current rates are Rs 165 and Rs 250, respectively.
Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses will pay Rs 275 (single journey) and Rs 415 (return journey) as against Rs 270 and Rs 405, respectively.
Trucks and buses (two axles) will pay Rs 580 (single journey) and Rs 870 (return journey) as against Rs 565 and Rs 850, respectively.
Non-commercial vehicles from within 20 km of the toll plaza will get a monthly pass of Rs 340, up from Rs 330.
The toll will be collected at Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas.
The toll charges between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will be Rs 160 (single journey) and Rs 240 for cars/vans/jeeps, as against Rs 155 and Rs 235, respectively.
The toll will be collected at the Ganangur toll plaza in Srirangapatna. The one-way toll for cars will be Rs 330.
Doddaballapur-Hoskote
The toll charges between Doddaballapur bypass and Hoskote will be Rs 80 (single journey), Rs 120 (return journey) and Rs 2,720 (50 journeys in a month) for cars/vans/jeeps, as against Rs 70, Rs 105 and Rs 2,375, respectively.
Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses will pay Rs 130 (single journey), Rs 200 (return journey) and Rs 4,395 (50 journeys) as against Rs 115, Rs 175 and Rs 3,835, respectively.
Trucks and buses (two axles) will pay Rs 275 (single journey), Rs 415 (return journey) and Rs 9,205 (50 journeys) as against Rs 240, Rs 360 and Rs 8,040, respectively.
Non-commercial vehicles from within 20 km of the toll plaza will get a monthly pass of Rs 340, up from Rs 330.
The toll will be collected at Nalluru near Devanahalli.
National Highway 7
Cars/jeeps/vans/light motor vehicles will pay Rs 115 (single journey) and Rs 175 (return journey) for using the 71.45-km section of National Highway 7 (AP/Karnataka border-Devanahalli). The toll will be collected at Bagepalli.