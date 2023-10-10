Cash, goods worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from car at Decathlon in Bengaluru

A family’s shopping trip to the sports goods store Decathlon turned nightmarish as unknown people broke open their car’s rear window and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 5.65 lakh.
Visiting the store at Chikkajala in northeastern Bengaluru with his family on Sunday evening, Shamik Maity parked the car at the designated spot and entered the store to buy a bicycle.
As the family returned at 9:30 pm, they found the car’s rear window broken, and Rs 50,000 in cash, an Apple laptop, a mobile phone, a handbag, a trolley bag, a hair dryer, shoes, and other items worth Rs 5.65 lakh missing.
They filed a complaint with the Chikkajala police, who registered a case under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 379 (punishment for theft). Investigations are on to trace the suspects and arrest them, the police said.