Caste census: GBA chief seeks citizens’ co-operation

<p>Bengaluru: M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has urged citizens to actively participate in the ongoing socio-educational survey, saying it would help the government frame better welfare policies.</p>.<p>Rao said about 3.80 lakh households have been covered so far and the survey is expected to conclude in the next 10 days.</p>.<p>"There are about 46 lakh households in the city, a figure we arrived at based on Bescom data. So far, we have reached around 8 per cent of the target," he said, adding that about 18,000 enumerators are involved in the exercise.</p>.<p>He urged residents to co-operate and said Aadhaar or ration cards are essential to prevent duplication. "We have covered about 1.75 lakh households per day and aim to increase the number to 3 lakh a day," he said.</p>.<p>Responding to complaints from enumerators deployed over 35 kilometres away from their homes, Rao said very few government employees reside in constituencies such as Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli. "We have deputed staff from other areas and offered them additional travel allowance. Another 3,000 enumerators will be added soon," he said, adding that about 5,000 employees were exempted from duty due to health issues.</p>.<p>Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner, GBA, said most enumerators were assigned to their preferred areas. "In our property tax database, there are 23 lakh phone numbers. We have sent WhatsApp and SMS messages requesting people to co-operate. We have also shared an online link where citizens can submit their details directly," he said.</p>.<p>He clarified that voter identity cards are not mandatory for the survey.</p>