Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Caste census in Bengaluru: A tale of two responses

The state government’s ambitious socio-educational survey, designed to gather comprehensive data across Karnataka, is receiving a contrasting reception on the ground in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
An enumerator seeks details from a resident of Subhash Nagar near Srirampura on Tuesday. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
An enumerator seeks details from a resident of Subhash Nagar near Srirampura on Tuesday. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 00:07 IST
Bengalurusurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us