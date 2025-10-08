<p>Bengaluru: The state government’s ambitious socio-educational survey, designed to gather comprehensive data across Karnataka, is receiving a contrasting reception on the ground in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>While enumerators have been met with overwhelming cooperation and hope in the city’s slum areas, resistance and fear of data misuse are proving significant hurdles in middle- and upper-class neighbourhoods. </p>.<p>For example, in Swantantrapalya and Srirampura, residents welcomed enumerators with open arms. </p>.<p>This <span class="italic">DH</span> reporter, accompanying an enumerator, witnessed first-hand the enthusiasm on the ground. Locals readily participated in the detailed 60-question survey, optimistic that it could lead to more targeted welfare. </p>.<p>“I hope that the survey would be helpful for the government to help us more,” said Srirampura resident Roopa S, who eagerly answered the questions posed by the surveyor. </p>.Teacher on survey duty narrowly escapes elephant attack in Karnataka’s Kodagu.<p>She said she had already enlisted for the skill training option, believing it will “empower us and make us independent”. </p>.<p>While the enumerator was busy asking questions and filling in the details in his smartphone, an enthusiastic Nagarathamma offered him juice. “People are coming to our doorstep to get our details. How can we not give details which will make our livelihoods better, will address our problems,” she said.</p>.<p>But the survey was not all serious and dull. </p>.<p>Residents exploded in laughter when asked about the number of cattle, goats, sheep and poultry they owned. Following Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent instruction to skip questions about gold ownership, surveyors are doing so. </p>.<p>“I provided all the information about my household, including Aadhaar, property details and vehicles owned,” said a resident of RR Nagar. “However, only my information was registered, while my family members, including my elderly father who resides with me, were excluded. This oversight has left my family out of the survey. What steps can be taken to rectify this?” “There are no options in the application for cases like mine. This is an unplanned survey.” </p>.<p>But in neighbourhoods like Malleswaram, Basavanagudi and Padmabhanagara, enumerators are facing pushback.</p>.<p>Many enumerators reported having being turned away at the door, with residents refusing to share information, especially Aadhaar and property details over fears of surveillance, taxation and data misuse. “Why do they need details like the type of property we own and sites we have or vehicles we own,” asked Jayaraj R, a Malleswaram resident. “What does that have to do with social welfare? I think it’s a government tactic to squeeze more taxes out of us.” </p>.<p>Sandhya Rao, a Basavanagudi resident, worried about being surveilled.</p>.<p>“Ten years ago, promises were made after surveys but roads stayed bad. I don’t see how another data drive changes that. Do they even need my Aadhaar just to know whether I own a TV, refrigerator, cattle and poultry? Is this social-edu survey or surveillance?” </p>.<p>The necessity of the survey is also being questioned. Suresh Gowda, from Srirampura, asked why the government was “wasting taxpayers’ money on this survey” instead of focusing on critical infrastructure issues like potholes and traffic. </p>.<p>The survey’s operational side is also facing challenges. </p>.<p>Manjunath, an enumerator covering Bengaluru North, lamented the increased workload, having been assigned 264 houses to cover in 20 days, far above the promised 120-150. </p>.<p>He added that technical snags also slow down the process. With many enumerators uploading data simultaneously, the server slows down. The lengthy process of 90 minutes per home for data collection and uploading is compounded by software flaws, such as the requirement to fill out the questionnaire even when the ration card holder is deceased. </p>