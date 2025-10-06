Caste survey covers over 1.19 lakh households in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which launched a socio-educational survey across all five city corporations, has covered 1.19 lakh households as of Saturday.</p>.<p>Data released by the authority shows that the West City Corporation recorded the highest participation, with 40,112 households surveyed, followed by the North City Corporation with 31,363. The East, South, and Central city corporations have so far covered 17,269, 16,445, and 14,288 households, respectively.</p>.Teachers on caste survey in Bengaluru face problems aplenty.<p>The GBA has urged citizens to cooperate with surveyors during household visits and encouraged residents to participate through self-declaration on its official portal: https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in/.</p>