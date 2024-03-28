Cauvery Stage V project to be completed by May, says BWSSB

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has assured that the board will complete the Cauvery Stage V project by May.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who inspected a few stretches of the project on Wednesday, instructed officials to keep up the pace and complete the works by May.
“The officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) also inspected the progress on the project earlier this month. They appreciated our efforts towards providing water supply to the 110 villages and directed us to complete the pending works within May,” Manohar said.
Though the project was approved in 2016, the residents of these villages are left waiting for water even to this day.
The BWSSB attributes the delay in work to the labour shortage due to the Covid pandemic and heavy rains in 2021 and 2022.
“There were some problems owing to the pandemic and the rains. However, we have now gathered pace and are wrapping up the pending works,” Manohar added.
The project, which pumps 775 MLD of water from Cauvery, will supply drinking water to the 110 villages in the city’s periphery that were added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2008.
