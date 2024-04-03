CCB crackdown: 2 drug peddlers arrested; 7 rowdies detained in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths conducted a special drive against drug peddlers and questioned 11 people, 10 of whom were foreign nationals.
The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB conducted searches in Ramamurthy Nagar, Soladevanahalli, KR Puram, Hennur, KG Halli, and RT Nagar.
One foreigner was arrested and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed against him in the Ramamurthy Nagar police station.
In separate cases, the CCB officers made two arrests, including a person from Kerala. Contraband worth Rs 16.5 lakh was seized from the duo.
The Organised Crime Wing of the CCB conducted a drive against rowdy-sheeters in Bengaluru West. They have detained seven rowdies in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
