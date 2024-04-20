CCB officials assaulted by foreign nationals in narcotics sting

Bengaluru: Three police officials, including two from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), were allegedly assaulted by six foreign nationals when they went to detain a foreigner in a narcotics case.
The incident occurred late Thursday night in Mavallipura under the Bengaluru Rural police limits.
According to the FIR seen by DH, a team from the Anti-Narcotic Wing (ACW) of the CCB launched an operation after obtaining credible information that one of the suspects in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was staying at a house in Prakruthi Layout in Yelahanka. The case was registered on April 6 at the Bagalagunte police station.
The four-member team of the CCB comprised police inspector Subramanya Swamy, head constables Shashidhar R and Rajeev SB, and driver Siddojirao. The officials were in plain clothes.
Around 10.30 pm, the officials were at a restaurant near Singanayakanahalli after confirming a suspect’s presence inside.
At 11.15 pm, the suspect exited the restaurant and travelled towards Mylappanahalli on his scooter. The CCB officials followed the suspect, the FIR said.
At 11.30 pm, the suspect entered a house in Mylappanahalli. He resisted arrest when the sleuths followed him in.
“The suspect refused to cooperate despite the officials showing their identification,” the FIR noted.
Meanwhile, another foreign national who was inside the house allegedly assisted the suspect in shoving the officers and called some of their friends on the phone. Soon, four other foreigners joined the duo.
“Despite presenting the identification, the six attacked the officials and punched inspector Swamy and head constable Rajeev on their head,” the FIR noted.
When they used a dagger and a few stones and sticks lying around to attack the officers, they escaped to the main road.
Meanwhile, one of the officials called the police control room (112). The uniformed patrolmen reached the spot and they were also allegedly attacked by the suspects.
“Immediately, the CCB officials were moved to the 112 vehicle and while attempting to drive away, the six suspects attacked the vehicle with stones, machetes and sticks, and damaged it,” the FIR said.
Swamy, Rajeev, and another staff from the jurisdictional Rajanukunte police, who came to the spot to assist the CCB officials, sustained injuries, a police officer said.
A case has been registered at the Rajanukunte police station. Investigations are on, police said.