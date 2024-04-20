CCB officials assaulted by foreign nationals in narcotics sting

According to the FIR seen by DH, a team from the Anti-Narcotic Wing (ACW) of the CCB launched an operation after obtaining credible information that one of the suspects in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was staying at a house in Prakruthi Layout in Yelahanka. The case was registered on April 6 at the Bagalagunte police station.