CCB police probe match fixing in Bengaluru Super Division League football

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) launched a preliminary inquiry into the alleged match fixing in the ongoing Bengaluru Super Division League, police said.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) received information about unusual patterns in the betting sites involving matches conducted by the Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA) and its ongoing Super Division League.
“When there is a recurring pattern in the betting sites, it obviously creates a suspicion of players involved in match fixing. Hence, the complaint was lodged,” an AIFF source told DH.
A senior CCB officer told DH that Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) officials submitted a letter to the Bengaluru City police commissioner regarding match fixing and the CCB took up the case.
“We have taken the complaint, but an FIR will be filed only after a preliminary inquiry into the matter as it involves various stakeholders. Collection of basic details and documents about the case and the preliminary inquiry is necessary in such cases before we zero in on the suspect,” the officer said.
The officer cited the state body’s suspicions about the way some clubs have been playing and their doubt of foul play by those clubs.
“We have asked for the footage of the matches; those footage will be analysed by the experts. If there’s something unusual observed in those matches or any substantial evidence is identified against any club, we will file an FIR and initiate a probe,” the officer noted.
Tip-off from UK, Singapore
AIFF vice-president NA Haris told DH that they acted on leads received from their sources in the United Kingdom and Singapore. “We are not entirely sure if the match fixing has been done or otherwise. However, going by the reports received, it felt right to seek police intervention,” Haris said.