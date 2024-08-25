CCB raids Parappana Agrahara to check for smuggled drugs, electronics

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths of Bengaluru police raided Central Prison in the southeast part of the city on Saturday. This is the second CCB raid on Parappana Agrahara in four months.
Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner (crime), said that it was a routine check and nothing significant was seized.
A well-placed CCB source told DH that the raids were conducted under the supervision of Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime 1. Two teams of the CCB along with the Bengaluru canine squad conducted the searches. As many as 118 police officers, including 18 women officers, took part in the raid.
Parappana Agrahara hosts over 5,200 accused, including 4,100 men and 1,100 women. All 18 CCB women officers conducted searches at barracks housing women. The early morning raid went on for three hours from 4.30 am to 7.30 am.
The CCB source explained to DH that the search was conducted to ascertain any smuggling of drugs or electronic devices into the prison. Sleuths also made note of the placement of rowdy-sheeters.
It is interesting to note that the CCB recently sought permission from the court to shift a few rowdy sheeters to different prisons in Karnataka. DH had reported about the collusion of rowdy sheeters inside the prison and influencing developments in the outside world.
A CCB source had told DH that there were high possibilities of rowdies in Parappana Agrahara belonging to different gangs developing ceasefire situations, which could escalate once they are out.
DH had earlier reported about 96 rowdies booked under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act in the past few months. Many of these rowdies are lodged in the same barracks in Central Prison.
