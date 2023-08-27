Home
CCB raids spa offering ‘sexual favours’ in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram

The owner employed women from different parts of the state and coerced them into providing sexual services to generate quick profits.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 20:53 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid on a spa in Malleswaram, resulting in the arrest of an individual involved in alleged illegal activities. Two women were rescued.

Acting on a tip-off, CCB sleuths carried out the raid at Feather Touch Spa on August 16. The investigation revealed that the establishment was registered under the name Flaunts Family Salon; however, its license had not been renewed since March 2021.

Furthermore, the sleuths uncovered that the spa was offering cross-body massages and engaging in other illicit activities.

The owner employed women from different parts of the state and coerced them into providing sexual services to generate quick profits.

While the receptionist has been apprehended by the CCB, the owner is reportedly evading authorities.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) S D Sharanappa stated that the CCB has been proactively conducting raids on establishments suspected of engaging in illegal activities, based on tip-offs and preliminary investigations.

(Published 26 August 2023, 20:53 IST)
BengaluruCrime

