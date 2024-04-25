Chaos on BEL Road: Woman commuter argues with biker, accuses cop of bias

Bengaluru: A woman commuter reportedly engaged in a dispute with another passenger on BEL Road in North Bengaluru over clearing the pathway, and subsequently directed verbal abuse at a woman police constable who intervened.
Rani (name changed), originally from Gujarat, accused police constable Latha (name changed) of favouring the other woman involved in the fight as she was a "Kannadiga".
Rani launched a verbal attack on Latha, hurled abuses, and vowed to teach her a lesson, the FIR filed by Latha, accessed by DH, stated.
Latha told DH: "She went on to film me while claiming that I took the side of a Kannadiga. I asked her to stop, but she refused, prompting me to call the police helpline.”
The incident came to light when BEL Road saw a traffic jam for 200 metres on Monday morning during peak hours.
Latha, deputed at the Ramaiah signal, went to check on the reason for traffic jam and found Rani arguing with fellow commuter Ramya.
Latha said Rani snatched Ramya’s two-wheeler keys because Ramya shut the side mirror of her car to pass through vehicles standing in the traffic.
“I did not speak on anyone’s behalf, but asked them to put their vehicles aside and settle the matter,” Latha told DH. “I wanted to clear the traffic, but she misunderstood (my intentions) and got furious.”
Latha eventually filed an FIR against Rani on charges of criminal intimidation and criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his/her duty. Rani also filed a petition with the police against Latha.
