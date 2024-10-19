Cheating case: Pralhad Joshi’s brother, nephew detained in Maharashtra

<p>Bengaluru: Basaveshwara Nagar police on Saturday detained Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi and nephew Ajay Joshi from Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a former MLA by offering a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. </p><p>Senior police officers confirmed to <em>DH</em> that Gopal and his son Ajay were detained in Kohlapur and Pune, respectively. “After procedures are completed, they will be brought back to Bengaluru somewhere late in the evening,” a senior officer overseeing the case said. </p>.Separated for more than 30 years, no connection with brother Gopal Joshi: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Investigators had previously arrested Somashekar Nayak, believed to have conspired with the rest, and Vijaya Kumari, who posed as Pralhad Joshi’s sister using the name Vijayalakshmi Joshi. </p><p>The four were named in the FIR registered on October 17 based on a complaint by Sunitha Chavan, the wife of former Nagthan JD(S) MLA Devanand Fulasing Chavan. </p><p>The case was registered under BNS sections, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. Sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked.</p>