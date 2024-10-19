Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cheating case: Pralhad Joshi’s brother, nephew detained in Maharashtra

Senior police officers confirmed to DH that Gopal Joshi and his son Ajay were detained in Kohlapur and Pune, respectively.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 09:26 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsPralhad JoshiKolhapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us