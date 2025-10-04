Hyderabad student killed in US shooting

<p>Hyderabad: An Indian student from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>was killed in a shooting incident in the US, former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Expressing concern over the incident, Harish Rao said he and other party leaders visited the bereaved family here and offered condolences.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Rao said the victim, Pole Chandrashekar had completed BDS in India before moving to Dallas for further studies.</p>.Multiple people injured after shooting, fire at Michigan church.<p>"It is tragic that Chandra Shekar Pole, a Dalit student from L B Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) for higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning," he said.</p>.<p>Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, urged the Telangana government to take steps to bring back the body of the deceased student. </p>