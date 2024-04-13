Cholera alert: PGs take preventive measures amid outbreak concerns in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Amid Bengaluru's water shortage, two confirmed cases of cholera at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) girls' hostel have prompted the city’s paying guest (PG) accommodations to heighten precautions.
PGs are putting in place several measures to combat the threat, including prioritising clean food and water along with maintaining hygienic surroundings. Many PG owners DH spoke to stress their commitment to these cleanliness standards. They have also stopped new intakes to prevent overcrowding.
Lakshmikar, owner of Janu Lakshmi PGs in Malleswaram, where a case of indigestion was reported recently, said they provide clean, freshly prepared meals and water from RO purifiers, and rigorously maintain hygiene standards. “But some inmates eat (lunch) outside,” he said. “They also eat junk or street food. Some regularly order food from outside. Therefore, the risk of indigestion is high."
The inmate who was hospitalised, a native of Uttara Kannada, has tested negative for cholera, Lakshmikar said.
Venkat, owner of the Aashirwad PG in NR Colony, explained the cleanliness measures in place at his facility, besides providing RO water and clean food. "Inmates have food at the dining hall to maintain cleanliness in their rooms,” he said.
Jitendra Bohra, a native of Nepal who is the caretaker at Sri Balaji PG in Gandhi Bazaar, said that nearly 12 out of 18 inmates have food at the facility. “With proper hygienic practices, we have managed to stave off the threat of diseases,” he said.
At Lakshmi Hegde PG in Padmanabhanagar, a student confirmed strict observation of cleanliness standards and timely care for inmates falling ill.
Health Commissioner D Randeep told DH that no specific directives have been issued to PGs and other facilities in the city beyond messages on preventative practices.
"We ensure preventive measures are taken, such as disseminating health information from our department about keeping oneself safe from cholera and Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases," he said. "This includes instructions such as boiling water before consumption, washing hands regularly, and checking the water being supplied."
He said the department is also keeping an eye on clustering of cases — which haven’t been more than two cases in one area so far. This apart, the BBMP has also written to the BWSSB to ensure water supply to the city is safe.
(Published 12 April 2024, 21:14 IST)