Christmas Carol service held at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School

Bengaluru: Christmas Carol Service was held at the Bishop Cotton Girls’ School on December 15. The audience was transported to witness the portrayal of the nativity of Jesus Christ through the Christmas musical titled, “The King Is Born” which conveyed the true message of Christmas instilling the values of love, devotion and gratitude, the school said in a statement.
“The audience was enthralled by the grand Christmas melodies rendered by the staff and students of the BCGS choir and the scintillating choreography by the students of Kindergarten, Junior, Middle and Senior Schools respectively,” the school said.
Rt Rev Dr K Reuben Mark, Deputy Moderator CSI and Rt Rev Dr Martin C Borgai, Moderator’s Commissary and Bishop of the Karnataka Northern Diocese, Rev Dr Vincent Vinod Kumar Presbyter-in-charge St Mark’s Cathedral, Secretary CSI Karnataka Central Diocese and Vice Chairman Board of Management took part in the Christmas Carol Service held at 6 pm.
The service was organised under the leadership of the principal Dr Lavanya Mithran.