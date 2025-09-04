Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CI-NERGY alliance to promote clean energy in C&I sector

The C&I sector, one of the largest electricity consumers, has significant potential to drive decarbonisation through renewables, energy efficiency, and electrification.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 23:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 23:32 IST
India Newsclean energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us