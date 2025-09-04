CI-NERGY alliance to promote clean energy in C&I sector

<p>Bengaluru: WRI India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have launched the 'CI-NERGY Alliance-Steering Energy Transitions' to accelerate clean energy adoption in India’s commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.</p>.<p>Unveiled at Connect Karo 2025 in New Delhi, the initiative aims to support India’s targets of achieving 50% power capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030 and net zero by 2070.</p>.<p>The C&I sector, one of the largest electricity consumers, has significant potential to drive decarbonisation through renewables, energy efficiency, and electrification.</p>.Hitachi Energy to invest Rs 300 crore to expand Mysuru facility.<p>Sujay Ghosh, Co-Chairman of the Renewable Energy Council at CII, said the initiative is a "timely effort to foster collaboration and drive frameworks and models on incremental revenue" that will enable a transition to low-carbon pathways.</p>.<p>The alliance will operate as a self-sustaining platform, creating a competitive market by aggregating demand and promoting standardised power purchase agreements.</p>