CII Karnataka embraces 'Beyond Bengaluru' to boost sunrise sectors in FY25

Bengaluru: Aligning with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has drawn up plans to focus on sunrise sectors and industrial clusters outside the territory of the metropolis in the current fiscal year.
Collaborating with the state government, the industry body’s Karnataka chapter will work on key areas such as technology and innovation, clean and alternative energy, GCC, MSME growth, the CII Karnataka chairman N Venu told the media on Wednesday.
Besides the sunrise sectors such as semiconductors, solar and mobile phones (electronic), it will also be looking at other emerging segments - aerospace, electric mobility, healthcare, and agri-tech - that hold immense potential for growth and job creation, the body state vice chairman,and founder and managing director of ASM Technologies Ltd Rabindra Srikantan added.
Highlighting Karnataka’s significant contribution to India’s GDP, a big chunk of which comes from Bengaluru, he underlined the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, which aspires to to diverge development in the state, boosting the contribution of tier-II and tier-III cities like Mysuru, Belgavi, Mangalore and Hubballi. The Beyond Bengaluru initiative is focused on improving ease of doing business, skilling programs, and energy efficiency.
CII Karnataka also drew attention to India’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and meet 50% of its energy requirement through renewables by 2030. This energy transition in the wake of efficiency and renewable energy adoption will create a room of opportunity for businesses engaged in generation, transmission, distribution, or consumption.
In the wake of strengthening the relationship between industry and academia, CII plans to upskill young people with the necessary skills for the future workforce and business environment. The process will involve proactively engaging with various stakeholders, including international consulates, to seek out business opportunities, promote job preparedness as well as cross learning initiatives for both faculty and students through targeted initiatives such as the CII Indian Women Network and CII Young Indians.
Published 03 July 2024, 19:19 IST