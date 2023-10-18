Bengaluru is staring at possible water crisis: Report

“Currently, only one-third of the city’s wastewater is redirected for external reuse, which means it is taken to Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Devanahalli districts where it is used to replenish both groundwater and surface water sources. The remaining water flows into lakes and runs off land to join rivers downstream. This means the huge quantum of wastewater generated in the city is an untapped resource. Once treated to the required quality, wastewater can significantly mitigate freshwater consumption and can be crucial in making the city water resilient during low rainfall years,” the report said.