City Mix: Bharatanatyam recital on Mary Magdalene

<p class="title"><span class="bold"><strong>Bharatanatyam recital on Mary Magdalene</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Magdalana Mariam: Mary Magdalene’s Story Through Bharatanatyam’ will be performed by Anjana Anand on October 7, <br />7-8.30 pm at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The performance brings Vallathol Narayana Menon’s Malayalam poem by the same name to life, tracing Mariam’s journey from pride and desire to redemption through an encounter with Christ.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>Entry free. RSVP to bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</em></span></p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Book reading</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Readings of Tagore and Poetry’ by Sharmistha Mohanty will be held on October 4, 6 pm at Champaca Bookstore, Vasanth Nagar. Poet-translator<br />Sharmistha will discuss her translation ‘Broken Nest and Other Stories’, which presents Rabindranath Tagore’s classic tales in a contemporary voice.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>For details, visit champaca.in</em></span></p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Event on sustainability on Sunday</strong></span></p>.<p>The Merchants of Happiness in collaboration with Bengaluru Creative Circus, presents ‘The Little Big Table of Change’, at Sabha BLR, Shivaji Nagar, on October 5, 10 am to 5 pm.</p>.<p>The event is centred on sustainability and circularity. The full-day event will feature 30 child-led stalls, 12 handpicked brands offering sustainable lifestyle products, and 10 hands-on upcycling workshops. Two expert panels will also be held — ‘Earth Has a Child’s Heart’ at 11 am, and ‘Living the Change’ at 4 pm.</p>.<p>The event will conclude with a community drum jam by the Bangalore Drums Collective.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>Entry is free. RSVP is mandatory. For details, check @the_merchants_of_happiness on Instagram</em></span></p>