City Nature Challenge to kickstart from April 26

Last Updated 24 April 2024, 02:54 IST

Bengaluru: The City Nature Challenge (CNC) will be held in 675 cities across seven continents from Friday.

The global event calls on current and aspiring citizens, nature and science fans, and people of all ages and educational backgrounds to observe and submit photographs of wild plants, animals, and fungi using free mobile apps like iNaturalist. 

From April 30 till May 5, online communities will collaborate to identify species that were photographed during the challenge, with the total number of observations and highlights from around the world to be announced on May 6. 

For details, visit the CNC India website at https://www.citynaturechallenge.org.in/ to see the list of participating cities. 

(Published 24 April 2024, 02:54 IST)
BengaluruEnvironment'

