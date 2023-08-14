Bengaluru: City preps for Independence Day celebrations with patriotism and panache

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in the heart of the city on Tuesday. A 45-minute programme will begin at 9 am on Independence Day, where the chief minister will first hoist the flag and later address the crowd. Thirty-eight units out of 1,350 members of the police force will participate in the parade.
An hour-and-22-minute cultural programme has also been organised, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.
A contingent from the Goa state police will take part in the parade. They will be joined by units from the Karnataka State Reserve Police, city police, NCC, and various other uniformed groups. In addition, unarmed platoons from excise, fire service, traffic wardens, home guard, as well as scouts and guides will also be part of the parade. Ten school platoons will also participate in the parade.
The programme will see a Kalaripayattu performance from the Madras Engineer Group (MEG), tent pegging and motorcycle display from the Army Service Corps (ASC), and three performances from 1,500 schoolchildren, including a skipping rope display from the Bharat Scouts and Guides.
Police have set up security measures for Independence Day, including deploying 1,786 personnel for security and traffic management, and setting up 100 CCTV cameras, three baggage scanners, 20 door frame metal detectors, and 40 hand-held metal detectors on the ground.
A total of 8,000 passes have been issued and are being distributed to VVIPs, VIPs, media personnel, and general public.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said different gates have been allocated for the entry of VVIPs, VIPs, media personnel and the general public. The public can enter the ground via Gate 4 on Cubbon Road and be seated by 8.30 am.
Invitees have been asked not to bring mobile phones, helmets, cameras, radios, umbrellas, inflammable, explosive or sharp items, alcohol, water bottles or food.
Traffic advisory
Bengaluru Traffic Police will divert traffic on Cubbon Road from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction between 8 am to 11 am. Parking has been prohibited from Anil Kumble Circle to the Shivajinagar bus stand, from CTO Circle to KR Road and Cubbon Road Junction, and on both sides from Anil Kumble Circle to Queen's Circle.