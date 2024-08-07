Bengaluru's Bangladeshi nationals speak of hope, discontent, uncertainty back home

Bengaluru: Following Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and flight from the country, which led to her residence being vandalised by a mob, DH spoke with Bangladeshi residents in the city about the unfolding events back home.
One Bangla national studying at Christ University, who preferred to remain anonymous, was hopeful about the country’s future even as she disapproved the looting and vandalising of the PM’s residence and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statue.
Stressing that the violence was not carried out by students, she admitted that limited employment opportunities and a declining education system in the country frustrated students. Sheikh Hasina’s poor handling of the protest lead to the situation, the student noted.
Preferring to be neutral, another Bangladeshi student acknowledged the need for change, while also believing that Sheikh Hasina to be a competent leader. He believed that the situation would stabilise if the interim government delivered on its promises.
A student from Mount Carmel College offered a different perspective.
Although she has lived abroad for years and is not closely following Bangladesh’s political scene, she commended Sheikh Hasina for advances in the textile industry and public infrastructure. However, she criticised her management of job quotas and voiced concerns about potential communal violence against Hindu minorities. She noted that her relatives in Bangladesh are worried about possible attacks.
