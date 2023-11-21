Bengaluru to host 36th LAWASIA conference 

The 36th LAWASIA conference, bringing together the most prominent bar associations and legal organisations from 40 jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific region, will be held in the city from November 24 to 27 at Four Seasons Hotel on Ballari Road.
The final rounds of the International Moot competition organised as a part of the conference will be simultaneously held in Ramaiah University.
The conference will host various plenary sessions on Family Law, Human Rights and Rule of Law, Business Law, Environmental Law, Criminal Law, and various others.
It will feature speakers such as Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Prasanna B Varale, writer Ramachandra Guha and Judge Douglas John Humphreys, among other luminaries.
The LAWASIA conference was held twice in India in 1985 and 2010, both in New Delhi. In this year's conference a wide range of topics, including cross-border dispute resolution, legal education, and judicial practice, will be covered.