Bengaluru to host festival on Indian forests in Nov

Azim Premji University will host a 13-day festival about the forests of India in November.
Called ‘Forests of Life’, the event will kick off on November 2. It is part of an annual series of festivals focussing on climate, nature and related subjects. The first edition was held in 2022 and was titled ‘Rivers of Life’.
The work on the latest edition began last December. The university put out a call, asking high school and undergraduate students to share a concept note on the theme ‘Forests of Life’.
“Be it biodiversity or traditions of Adivasi communities, they could choose any topic that had forests of India at its core,” says Aswathy Arun, one of the festival organisers.
The university received 386 entries from across the country and shortlisted 130 of them. The chosen candidates underwent a remote three-month internship to fine-tune their skills to document the forests of their choice. These projects will be up for viewing as photographs, installations, interactive talks and folklore, and films at the festival.
“We plan to continue the festival for another five years,” says Aswathy.
The event is open for children studying in Class 5 and above. Entry is free on prior registration. Registrations close on October 25.
Forests of Life, November 2 to 14, at Azim Premji University, Bikkanahalli Main Road, Sarjapura. For details, visit azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in