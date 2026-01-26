<p>Bengaluru: Invaluables Bengaluru has launched ‘Recycle Resolutions’ to promote recyclability and dignity for the city’s waste pickers.</p>.<p>The campaign urges citizens to adopt three existing habits — Wash the Dabba, Got Old Clothes?, and Mark It Red — under one collective reminder.</p>.<p>By framing these proven behaviours as New Year promises, the campaign aims to extend change beyond the festive season, showing how small actions at home influence the safety and dignity of informal waste pickers.</p>.NTTM introduces India’s first scientific model for dignified recycling of national flags .<p><strong>Wash the Dabba</strong></p>.<p>'Wash the Dabba' involves washing takeaway boxes before disposal and has been adopted by 60% of those exposed to the campaign. Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) have also reported visibly cleaner containers.</p>.<p><strong>Got Old Clothes?</strong></p>.<p>'Got Old Clothes?' encourages Bengalureans to wash and hand over old clothes to waste pickers at nearby DWCCs. This helped collect 1.8 tonnes of garments across 16 centres in a month, nearly double the usual volume.</p>.<p><strong>Mark It Red</strong></p>.<p>'Mark It Red' urges the public to dispose of sanitary and diaper waste by wrapping it and marking the package with a red "X". It saw 41% of the audience begin to wrap hazardous waste in paper and mark it with a red cross.</p>.<p>This week, Recycle Resolutions was rolled out across outdoor platforms, including select bus shelters in prominent areas and Namma Metro, ensuring visibility among daily commuters.</p>.<p>It will soon be launched on digital platforms and in several city apartments.</p>