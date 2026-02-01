Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CJ Roy found dead inside locked office cabin at Confident Group headquarters

Joseph, the company’s managing director, approached the police and explained the incident in a complaint to them. He demanded a thorough probe into the death of Roy.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 23:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 23:00 IST
Bengaluru newspolice investigationdeath probe

Follow us on :

Follow Us