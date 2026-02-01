<p>Bengaluru: The office cabin of C J Roy was found locked from inside according to a complaint filed by the company’s managing director T A Joseph. </p>.<p>Joseph, in a written complaint to Ashoknagar police, said Roy arrived at the Confident Group office on Langford Road around 3 pm on January 30, to give a statement before officials of the Income Tax department.</p>.<p>He went to his cabin. Later, Roy told Joseph that he wished to speak to his mother (on the phone), following which Joseph stepped out and the door was locked from inside. </p>.<p>About 10 minutes later, Joseph returned, but was told by security personnel that Roy had instructed them not to allow anyone inside the cabin.</p>.Opposition seeks investigation into CJ Roy’s death, cites pressure from Income Tax officials.<p>When there was no response to repeated knocks even after another 10 minutes, panic began to spread. The door was subsequently broken open by Joseph, with the help of security personnel.</p>.<p>Roy was found seated on his chair with bloodstains on his shirt and <br />his body.</p>.<p>An ambulance was immediately called, but the medical staff who arrived found no pulse in him.</p>.<p>He was rushed to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, where doctors at the emergency ward declared him dead. </p>.<p>Later, Joseph approached the police and explained the incident in a complaint to them. He demanded a thorough probe into the death <br />of Roy. </p>