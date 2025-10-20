<p>Bengaluru: A class 5 boy was allegedly beaten black and blue with a PVC pipe by his school principal and locked up in a room until 7.20 pm. </p><p>The incident was reported at the school in Sunkadakatte, Southwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, on October 14. </p> .Karnataka allows primary school teachers to teach classes six and seven.<p>Following a complaint from the boy's mother, the Kamakshipalya police registered a case against the school management, interrogated the principal and released him on station bail.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by the boy's mother, Divya Shankar, her son was assaulted by Rakesh Kumar, the school principal, and teacher Chandrika. </p> .<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, the boy’s father, Shankar, said his son was sent back home from school on Monday as he was late for morning prayer. But when he went on time the next day, teacher Chandrika sent him to the principal’s room, where he was beaten with a PVC pipe. </p><p>"When our son didn’t return home till evening, we called Rakesh Kumar, who arrogantly told us to check if our son had met with a road accident. My wife, along with a neighbour, rushed to the school and found our son locked up in a room. When she informed the school owner Vijaykumar, he threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone and asked us to collect a transfer certificate instead," the father said. </p> .<p>The boy is reportedly in deep shock following the incident. "He suddenly starts screaming during the day and night. We are taking him to KC General Hospital for regular treatment as he’s also complaining of chest pain,” Shankar said. </p><p>A senior police officer said that the principal had "confessed" to assaulting the student because he was reportedly upset with the boy’s irregular attendance. </p><p>"We have written to the Block Education Officer (BEO), the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), and other officials concerned, seeking action against the school and its management."</p>